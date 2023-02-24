Jerry Bruckheimer Says He’d Ask Johnny Depp To Come Back For One More ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

It’s no secret that Disney wants to make more Pirates of the Caribbean films. Whatever the future of the franchise holds, however, it is unclear if there will ever be another entry with Johnny Deep as a star.

Despite rumors last year that the actor had actually closed a deal to appear in a sixth movie and that he was also planning to help co-write the film, after his very public defamation trial against Amber Heard last year, the actor made it very clear that he would never forgive Disney for the way they publicly distanced themselves from him.

One exec believes that he could make Depp return.

READ: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Maleficent’ Director Joachim Rønning to Direct ‘Tron: Ares’

In an interview with Deadline‘s Peter Hammond, legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he wouldn’t let cancel culture or any of the events from Depp’s past impact a future working relationship.

At first, he was asked about working with Will Smith again for the recently announced Bad Boys 4, particularly after the fallout from last year’s incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars. He said:

“Will is a fantastic individual. He’s a talented artist. He’s a very caring individual. He’s a friend. I love working with him…I don’t think anybody has escaped life without doing something that they regretted. And obviously, he regretted that moment. He’s talked about it and, and we all make mistakes, but he’s a fabulous artist and a fabulous individual, and you can’t judge them on one small incident. And so fortunately, it was a big incident. But it was a small everybody is watching the world.”

He added that he thought Will was able to recover quickly from the incident because he’s a good person. When asked a similar question about the prospect of working with Depp for one more Pirates of the Caribbean movie, despite his trial and the public’s seemingly mixed perception about him now, Bruckheimer had a very measured response.

He said that he would still reach out to Depp because Johnny was both his friend and “an amazing artist.” Acknowledging that enough time has passed between him, Disney, and Depp, he explained his reasoning by saying, “You go through things in life that you wish you hadn’t done right.”

You can see the full exchange between Bruckheimer and Hammond below.

Jerry Bruckheimer on working with Will Smith for ‘Bad Boys 4’ and if he would bring back Johnny Depp for another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sequel https://t.co/yKlco1EMCv pic.twitter.com/TQJm7kFXZS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2023

Depp originally garnered an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the iconic Jack Sparrow in the first Pirates of the Caribbean.

The franchise originated with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme ride attraction, which opened at Disneyland in 1967, the last Disney theme park attraction overseen by Walt Disney. The attraction can be found at four Disney theme parks. Since then, it has become a moneymaker, the five films have grossed over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. The franchise has also become a revenue booster in video games, merchandise, and more.

While there are currently two Pirates film projects in development at the Walt Disney Company, a fun piece of information we shared on The DisInsider Show during our “Rumor of the Week” segment, is that Disney has put a Pirates of the Caribbean Disney+ series on the drawing board. At this time, we don’t have any further information on this project as it is still in the early stages.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Related