RUMOR: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ To End With Season 3

Series such as WandaVision and Loki may have marked the beginning of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, but it was really What If…? that showcased all of its infinite glory. While it seemed like the show could go on forever exploring numerous untapped storylines from the comic books or scenarios that might be too expensive to adapt in live-action, it appears as if Marvel Studios already has plans to end it.

According to prominent industry insider Daniel RPK, Kevin Feige company are planning for the series to end with Season 3.

Considering that we still don’t even have a release date for Season 2, the potential ending is still a long time away.

Now, being that the show is a Multiverse show, the news isn’t entirely random. Perhaps it was only meant to serve as a bridge for certain characters or information during the current Multiverse Saga. It certainly seems that way, especially after we ended up meeting a variant of one of the characters introduced in season one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Captain Carter.

As always, because this information has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios or a major trade, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Given RPK’s track record, however, there is a good chance it’s true.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, season one of What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

