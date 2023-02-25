Lauren Glazier Joins Marvel/Disney+ Series ‘Wonder Man’

Lauren Glazier is the newest talent to join Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has confirmed.

Plot details are being kept under wraps by the studio but in the comics Simon Williams aka Wonder Man was initially introduced as a supervillain imbued with “ionic” energy, who fought the Avengers and after a series of events, he was reborn as a superhero joining the team against which he originally fought. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also helps whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to play the titular hero. Sir Ben Kingsley is back as Trevor Slattery, returning from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Glazier’s character details are being kept under wraps.

Shang-Chi and the Legend Ten Rings director Daniel Destin Cretton will direct multiple episodes along with Stella Meghie (The Photograph), who just recently joined the project. Andrew Guest is serving as head writer. Cretton will also executive produce along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

