Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is Happening

Mary Rogers’ novel Freaky Friday has been adapted several times by The Walt Disney Company. Its earliest adaptation in 1976 stars Jodie Foster, while its most popular adaptation featured performances from Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan.

The latter actually turns 20 this year. And despite its cult following, it’s one of the Studios biggest films never to get a sequel.

For years, fans have been clamoring for Curtis and Lohan to return and to get into more body-swap shenanigans in a second film. Although Disney has remained radio silent, this weekend Curtis may have dropped the ultimate tease!

READ: Jerry Bruckheimer Says He’d Ask Johnny Depp To Come Back For One More ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Speaking to Variety at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday, the Academy Award-nominated actress flat-out said, “It’s going to happen.”

Now, she couldn’t confirm how she knew, or what she knew but she seemed convinced that something was absolutely in the works.

She added, “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Earlier this month, Curtis aroused suspicions of potential talks with Disney after she posted an ominious throwback photo to her Instagram account captioned, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!””

This, after Lohan appeared on The Tonight Show last year expressing her interest to come back for a sequel too. Might they know something the rest of the fans don’t?

If her confidence is any indication, an announcement from the “House of Mouse” is imminent. We’ll continue to keep you posted should anything official drop!

The franchise as a whole centers around body-swapping between parents and their children, who initially find they cannot agree on anything. Over the course of each respective installment, they individually find that they have respect for each other and they gain a better understanding of the other individual.

The 2003 Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan-led remake was met with positive reviews. The film grossed over $160 million at the worldwide box office on just a $20 million budget.

SOURCE: Variety

About Post Author

Related