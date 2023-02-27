The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Disney Legend Burny Mattinson Passes Away

Skyler Shuler February 27, 2023 2 min read

We are sad to report that Disney Legend, animator, director, producer, and story artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Burny Mattinson passed away Monday, February 27, at Canyon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canoga Park, California, following a short illness. He was 87 years old.

Mattinson started at Disney working in the studio mail room as a “traffic boy” in 1953 where among his duties, he would hand deliver weekly checks of $300 to Walt Disney for Walt’s “walking around” money.

After a while, he was eventually promoted to be an animator in the animation department in the 1970s before becoming a story artist. During the 1980s, he directed and produced Mickey Mouse’s comeback featurette, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, and the full-length feature, The Great Mouse Detective. Mattinson continued to work as a story on features from the Disney Renaissance, such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King. His latest work was being head story artist for Winnie the Pooh.

In 2013, Mattinson celebrated 60 years with the Disney studio and was honored with a surprise recognition by John Lasseter at the animation presentation at that year’s D23 Expo. Recently, he has been trying to pitch a traditionally-animated feature starring Mickey Mouse.

In 2018, he became the longest-serving cast member of the Walt Disney Company. He was due to receive his 70th-anniversary service award (the first ever) on June 4.

The DisInsider sends their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Mattinson at this time.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

SEE IT: Disney Unveils Special Teaser For Its 100th Anniversary

February 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
5 min read

All The Disney Projects We Expect To See Teased At This Year’s Super Bowl

February 10, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
2 min read

Bob Iger Reveals Disney+ Lost Millions Of Subscribers Last Year

February 8, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

Disney Legend Burny Mattinson Passes Away

February 27, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Gabriel Iglesias Joins Season 2 of ‘The Santa Clauses’ at Disney+

February 27, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Mei in Her Red Panda Form From ‘Turning Red’ Coming to Shanghai Disneyland

February 27, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

The Mandalorian and Grogu Headed to Disneyland Paris

February 27, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones