Jesse Garcia Joins Disney+ Movie ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

Jesse Garcia has joined the cast of Disney+’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, a remake of Disney’s 2014 film that starred Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner.

The Disney+ original follows Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world, and when his family–dad Henry, mom Val, grandma Lidia and siblings Mia and David–head out for a road trip to the desert parks of California, he’s pretty sure that, statistically speaking, disaster waits around every corner. His feeling is only exacerbated when he learns to his shock that his great-grandfather, Alejandro Garcia, whom he was named after, was cursed, and burned down the very town of which he was the mayor, But though many of Alexander’s worst fears–and some he couldn’t even have imagined–come true on this trip, the Garcia family also learns valuable lessons about resilience, heritage and the simple joys of nature and family–which makes Alexander understand that maybe he’s not so cursed after all.

According to Deadline, Garcia will portray Frank Garcia alongside Eva Longoria and George Lopez, who play Val and Gil. Casting is currently underway for the role of Alexander. Garcia is no stranger to working with Disney, in 2014 he appeared in… yes, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day as the character Dwayne.

The project will be directed by Marvin Lemus, the creator, and showrunner of the Netflix series Genetied. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps production banner will produce alongside The Jim Henson Company. Matt Lopez, who wrote the recent HBO Max Father of the Bride reboot and Disney features Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, wrote the script.

Filming on the project begins in mid-March in New Mexico.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related