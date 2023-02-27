Mei in Her Red Panda Form From ‘Turning Red’ Coming to Shanghai Disneyland

A character from Pixar’s 2022 hit Turning Red is finally coming to Disney Parks this year!
Shanghai Disneyland has announced that the red panda version of Mei from Turning Red will be meeting guests in the parks this spring. The meet and greet will be available from March 1 – May 31 as part of limited-time spring offerings. This will be Mei’s first appearance in any Disney park.
Turning Red follows Meilin “Mei” Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student who transforms into a giant red panda when she experiences any strong emotion, due to a hereditary curse.
The film was directed by Domee Shi (in her feature directorial debut) and produced by Lindsey Collins, from a screenplay written by Shi and Julia Cho, and a story by Shi, Cho, and Sarah Streicher. The film marks the first Pixar feature film solely directed by a woman. It stars the voices of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, and James Hong.
