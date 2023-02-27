The Mandalorian and Grogu Headed to Disneyland Paris

To celebrate the arrival of the third season of The Mandalorian on March 1, everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Din Djarin and his little sidekick Grogu are headed to Disneyland Paris

For a limited time, guests can find The Mandalorian and Grogu in Discoveryland and meet the pair through March 14. Whilst the limited timing is disappointing, it is great that Disneyland Paris is getting more recent characters for Meet & Greets. It certainly opens the door for more Star Wars characters appearing in the parks moving forward.

This will be the second park to welcome the pair, as they have already visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

This is now the second time Din Djarin and Grogu have appeared in a Disney Park. It was first announced at last year’s D23 Expo, that the pair would become permanent Meet and Greets at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge.

However, the pair have yet to show up in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World due to timeline complications, as the Galactic Starcruiser narrative takes place between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Whether or not The Mandalorian‘s pair will arrive at Hollywood Studios at any point is still unknown.

Will you be at Disneyland Paris during Mando and Grogu’s brief appearance?

About Post Author

Related