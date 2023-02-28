First Look at Sebastian’s Design in Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

Recent art has surfaced giving us our first look at Sebastian in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Friend of The DisInsider @MMDisney200 on Twitter shared the newly released artwork, which comes in the form of a puzzle, which features Ariel, Flounder, and Scuttle. Meanwhile, Sebastian can be seen at the bottom of the box art. A 3D version of the beloved singing crab, which appears to come straight from the movie, is shown next to the movie’s logo.

New Little Mermaid puzzle coming out soon 😍 closer look at Sebastian! 🦀 pic.twitter.com/wGKaE5Npp6 — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) February 26, 2023

Here are my thoughts, while I have defended this movie from a tirade of attacks such as backlash to Halle Bailey’s casting (which I love) and the VFX not looking great from the recent teaser (which the film is still in post-production), I am not the biggest fan of how fans are responding to the first look.

People criticize the way Disney brought 2019’s The Lion King to life much of whom state there were no emotions to the life-like creatures; however, for some reason I see those same people giving a pass to Flounder and Sebastian. We say this is a movie about mermaids and sea witches, yet we have to completely make all the sea creatures “life-like”? Just seems silly to me, pick a struggle, folks.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, and a story by Magee, Marshall, and John DeLuca. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina in voice roles.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related