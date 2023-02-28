The DisInsider

Karan Soni to Voice Spider-Man India in ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

February 28, 2023

Karan Soni is going from Deadpool to the Spider-Verse. According to One Take News, Soni is set for Sony Animation’s highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

In the sequel to the hit film Into The Spider-Verse,  Miles Morales is unexpectedly approached by his best friend and love interest Gwen Stacy to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from a mysterious new villain who could cause a catastrophic disaster, Miles is up for the challenge. He and Gwen journey through the Multiverse together and meet its protectors, a group of Spider-People known as the Spider-Force. However, Miles finds himself at odds with the Spider-Force on how to handle the threat.

Soni will play Pavitr Prabhakar, also known as Spider-Man India. 

Soni joins a stacked voice cast that includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023

