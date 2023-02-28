Kogonada & Alex Garcia Lopez Join ‘The Acolyte’ Directing Team

Lucasfilm is bringing in a couple of talented young directors to their newest Disney+ series The Acolyte.

According to Discussing Film, South Korean filmmaker Kogonada (After Yang) and Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher) have signed on to direct episodes of the Star Wars series. They join showrunner Leslye Headland, who is also currently helming episodes of the Lucasfilm series in the United Kingdom.

The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era in a world of “shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers”, approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The eight-episode series stars Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for the series but it is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

