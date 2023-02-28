‘Lord of the Rings’ Reportedly Going Full ‘Star Wars’

It looks like Gollum will be taking notes from Grogu.

With Warner Bros. announcing that numerous new feature films and projects centered around Tolkien’s Middle Earth, a new report suggests that the Rings universe is going to become Star Wars-like:

🚨 UPDATE: “Though there are no scripts yet, one insider suggests to The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. hopes to turn LOTR into a Star Wars-like franchise.”



What is everyone’s thoughts on this?

1/3

Via @THR pic.twitter.com/aZS06xyeph — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) February 28, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter has the inside scoop:

Like many studios, the company seems to be circling its wagons ever tighter around familiar IP, focusing on surefire brands like DC. Though there are no scripts yet, one insider suggests to The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. hopes to turn LOTR into a Star Wars-like franchise.

The Lord of the Rings is in a drastic re-shaping with Warner Bros., and now the beloved franchise is becoming Star Wars.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mandalorian (left) and Grogu (right)

The world of Frodo Baggins, Aragorn (King Elessar), Gandalf the Grey (and the White), Sauron, Mount Doom, and the One Ring are being completely reformed with a whole new chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe beginning with Warner Bros.

While little information has been confirmed about the future of The Lord of the Rings and how Amazon’s The Rings of Power will play into affect, it’s clear that a Rings Cinematic Universe is on the horizon.

More About The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings film series, directed by Peter Jackson, is a cinematic masterpiece that brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy world to life on the big screen. Starring Elijah Wood as the brave hobbit Frodo Baggins, Ian McKellen as the wise wizard Gandalf, Viggo Mortensen as the valiant warrior Aragorn, and Orlando Bloom as the skilled elf Legolas, the film series boasts a star-studded cast that perfectly embodies the beloved characters of Middle-earth. With stunning visual effects, breathtaking landscapes, and thrilling action sequences, the Lord of the Rings films have captivated audiences around the world and set the standard for modern fantasy cinema. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the world of Middle-earth, these films are a must-watch for anyone who loves epic storytelling and unforgettable performances from some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

