‘The Mandalorian’ Teases Return of ‘Rebels’ Character

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian is back in action, but two iconic Star Wars Rebels characters just got teased in the season premiere.

Purrgil have officially made their live-action debut in The Mandalorian season three, teasing the whereabouts of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Purrgil seen in ‘The Mandalorian’ season three | Credit: Lucasfilm

At exactly 10 minutes and 38 seconds into Chapter 13: The Apostate, Grogu sees the silhouette of a purrgil, the “semi-sentient species of massive whales that lived in deep space, traveling from star system to star system,” according to Wookiepedia.

Fans are sounding off on social media on the huge tease of Ezra Bridger’s return to the Star Wars universe:

PURRGIL ARE BACK IN MY STAR WARS EZRA BRIDGER COME HOME pic.twitter.com/pTg9r2Kpqs — kj/sol ☾🍓 (@rainsofkamino) March 1, 2023

OMG THE PURRGIL WE REALLY ARE GETTING EZRA BACK SOON 😭😭😭 — padawan (@padawantano929) March 1, 2023

In the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, Jedi Ezra Bridger sacrifices everything to liberate the planet of Lothal, bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn of the Empire and his Imperial I-class Star Destroyer into deep hyperspace.

It’s evident that showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are gearing up for the big surprise of Ezra Bridger, Thrawn, and potentially more Rebels characters like Sabine Wren making their live-action appearance (finally!), leading into the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Wookepedia writes:

The purrgil grab the Chimaera with their tentacles and start to glow with blue light. Hera and Sabine realize that the purrgil are going to jump into hyperspace. Hera orders Ezra to leave but he tells her that he needs to see it through to the end. A tentacle grabs Thrawn and begins to constrict him. Sabine pleads with Ezra to follow Hera’s orders and get out, but he says that he can’t do that. Thrawn growls in pain and rage. Ezra tells the other rebels that it is up to them and to remember that the Force will always be with them. The purrgil disappear with the Chimaera into hyperspace as the Spectres, the other rebels, and Pryce watch in shock.

