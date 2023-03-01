‘Star Wars’ Writes Off Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ Character

The Mandalorian season three is here, but Gina Carano isn’t anywhere to be found.

In the premiere episode, Chapter 13: The Apostate, Star Wars character Cara Dune is officially written out of Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) story.

When Din Djarin asks of the whereabouts of New Republic Marshal Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), leader of the newly re-established Nevarro, explains to Mando that “after she brought in Moff Gideon, she was recruited by Special Forces.”

And that’s all.

Cara Dune is off on an intergalactic adventure through the galaxy of George Lucas.

Every Star Wars fan can rest assured on the future of Dune, as season three clearly shifts its entire focus to Grogu and bounty hunter Din Djarin.

READ: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reportedly Going Full ‘Star Wars’

By the end of Chapter 13, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) shares with Din Djarin that the Mines of Mandalore are located under the Civic Center on Sundari, the domed capital city of Mandalore.

Now, all roads lead to the Mandalorian’s adventure, rather than side character spotlights as seen in previous seasons.

More about The Mandalorian

Learn more about the main characters of the franchise:

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal): The protagonist of the series, he is a skilled bounty hunter who adheres to a strict code of honor. He is a member of the Mandalorian culture and wears the iconic Mandalorian armor, which he uses to protect himself and those he cares about. Grogu (aka “The Child” or “Baby Yoda”): A mysterious and powerful infant of the same species as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda, he is a key figure in the series and the Mandalorian’s main companion. He has a strong connection to the Force and possesses incredible abilities that make him a valuable asset. Cara Dune (Gina Carano): A former Rebel shock trooper, she is a skilled fighter and ally to the Mandalorian. She has a tough exterior but cares deeply for those she trusts and is willing to risk her life to protect them. Greef Karga (Carl Weathers): A former magistrate turned ally, he is the leader of the bounty hunter guild that employs the Mandalorian. He has a complicated history with the Mandalorian but eventually becomes a valuable ally in his quest to protect Grogu. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): The main antagonist of the series, he is a former officer of the Imperial Security Bureau who seeks to acquire Grogu for his own nefarious purposes. He is a cunning and ruthless adversary who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

These characters and their relationships drive the plot of The Mandalorian and keep viewers coming back for more. Though Gina Carano will not be returning to reprise her role of Cara Dune, fans are hoping to learn more about what became of the character.

About Post Author

Related