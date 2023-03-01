The DisInsider

Kate Bishop & Viv Vision Join ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’

Dempsey Pillot March 1, 2023 1 min read

After much speculation – and years of begging from players – it appears that Kate Bishop will finally become a playable character in the popular mobile game “Marvel Contest of Champions.” She won’t be entering the contest alone though. She’ll be joined by Vision’s daughter Viv.

The news revealed via Marvel Contest of Champions’ official Twitter account Wednesday, alongside some preview gameplay footage.

Of the two characters, only one has an MCU counterpart. Hailee Steinfeld made her as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye in 2021. While not confirmed, there is some speculation that Viv could make her MCU debut in the forthcoming WandaVision spin-off Vision Quest.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Vision creates her in the comics similar to how Wanda creates her boys in WandaVision: to humanize himself through the creation of a family. Like him, however, she’s a synthezoid.

Kate Bishop and Viv will be available beginning Wednesday March 8th. More details, including their connections to the contest and their move sets are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

SOURCE: MCOC

