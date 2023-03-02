RUMOR: Sony’s ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ To Reference Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

To date, there have only been a handful of connections made between Sony’s Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Cinematic Universe on the big screen.

Arguably the biggest examples are Eddie Brock’s brief visit to Earth 616 between the events of Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home, as well as Morbius‘ seemingly random encounter with Michael Keaton’s Vulture at the end of his own solo film.

While both instances were entertaining, they lacked any real purpose or context. But that’s all about to change – at least according to one industry insider.

In a recent post shared to his Patreon account, trustworthy scooper Daniel RPK revealed that in the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse film there will a much clearer refereence to the connection between both Sony and Marvel’s ever-growing franchises.

More specifically, RPK shared that both Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are mentioned. Without giving too much away, he says that there will be talk of a “certain event” that caused a rift in the multiverse. He says that it may be referred to as the “mess that Doctor Strange and that nerdy kid caused.” Of course, Peter is referred to as “that nerdy kid” because no one remembers him.

Additionally, RPK confirms that fans should not expect cameos from any of the previous Spider-Men. This means no Tobey, no Andrew, and certainly no Holland. Given the amount of variants we see in the trailer, this is both surprising and disappointing.

Still, because none of this can be known for sure until we all see the movie for ourselves, as always we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author

Related