RUMOR: Steven Yeun’s Role In Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Revealed

It’s been a week since Steven Yeun joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a mystery character in Thunderbolts. Despite the best efforts of Kevin Feige and company to keep the role under wraps, it appears that one outlet may have actually already solved the mystery.

You might recall a few months back that we reported on Marvel looking for an actor to play a “conflicted and powerful villain” that would be the MCU’s “EVIL SUPERMAN”, and that the archetype for that character was an actor like Ryan Gosling or Alexander Skarsgård.

Given that description of the character, we initially speculated that the character Marvel was planning on casting and ultimately introducing was Hyperion. According to The Illuminerdi, however, it appears that Marvel is actually looking to introduce Sentry – and that is who the site also claims Yeun will play.

Now, for those unfamiliar with the character, Sentry is originally a normal American man named Robert Reynolds. In addition to struggling from schizophrenia and anxiety, he’s also a meth addict. He seeks out a drug that will give him a new high. Unbeknownst to him, the drug is actually a rip-off of the Super Soldier Serum and taking it grants him the “powers of a million exploding suns.”

When the creators of the serum attempt to experiment on him, Reynolds decides he wants to use his abilities for the greater good. Despite his positive intentions, little does he know that he’s plagued by a mysterious dark and shadowy entity known as The Void. From time to time, The Void takes over, and attempts to undo his good deeds. This causes an even greater internal conflict within Reynolds.

Given that this info has yet to be confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. With the film slated to come out next year, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out for ourselves.

After quietly brewing at Marvel Studios for quite some time,Thunderbolts finally begins filming later this year.

Director Jake Schreier reportedly blew away execs and ultimately landing him the job. Not much is known about the plot of the film other than it revolves around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU). Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who are already part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.

For those unfamiliar with the Thunderbolts, it would be fair to say that they are Marvel’s equivalent to the Suicide Squad; however, they don’t have bombs in their necks forcing them to save the world against their will. Instead, they are recruited by General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Sadly, William Hurt, who played Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in May. He has since been recast by Harrison Ford, who will debut in Captain America: New World Order. The character was last seen in Black Widow in frail condition, leading people to believe he could become Red Hulk by subjecting himself to a variant of the Super Soldier Program.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts have consisted of Baron Zemo, U.S. Agent, the Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Abomination, all of which currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Deadpool, Luke Cage, and even Ghost Rider have served on the team at some point.

Thunderbolts strikes into theaters on July 26, 2024.

