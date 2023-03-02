Searchlight Pictures to Nabs Film Right to ‘Fire of Love’

Disney is turning the National Geographic documentary Fire of Love into a film. According to Deadline, Searchlight pictures nabbed the film rights. The documentary is a frontrunner in the Oscar race for Best Documentary after premiering at 2022 Sundance, winning a Jury Prize.
Fire of Love follows the lives and careers of daring French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who ultimately die in the 1991 Mount Unzen eruption. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Until, they lost their lives in the volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world.
Searchlight Pictures will finance and distribute, and Jamie Patricof’s Hunting Lane will develop and produce. Fire of Love director/producer Sara Dosa and producer Shane Boris are attached to produce, and producer Ina Fichman will be exec producer, alongside Josh Braun and Ben Braun from Submarine Deluxe, and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop from Sandbox Films.
