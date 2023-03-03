‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and What We Know so Far

For the last few weeks, we have been diving into what we know so far about Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes. Now, we move over to Disney’s other big franchise the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we start with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Synopsis

Loki season one introduced us to Jonathan Majors “he who remains” and while it was a brief appearance, we soon learn his appearance would set him up as the new big bad in the MCU. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gave us Majors return confirming he is Kang The Conqueror and he is on a mission to destroy various timelines in the multiverse. In a post-credit scene we see Kang’s various variants ready to destroy the multiverse. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see our favorite heroes try and stop Kang and his army.

Marvel Studios likes to remain tight-lipped about the synopsis’ of their future projects, especially their Avengers projects. So let’s get you up to speed with a synopsis from Marvel comics, which the studio will draw inspiration from.

Kang Dynasty, sometimes called “Kang War”, is a 16-part comic book storyline that ran through Avengers (vol. 3) #41-55 and Avengers Annual 2001 between June 2001 and August 2002.

The story features Kang the Conqueror establishing his dominion over the entire Earth with the help of his son Marcus – who took up the mantle of the Scarlet Centurion. The Avengers join forces with the respective forces of the United Nations to try and stop Kang, but the Conqueror is well-prepared. Not only does he possess technology from the future, but he also has a major weapon in the form of Damocles Base – a massive, sword-shaped spaceship with enough firepower to put the Death Star to shame. He even hijacks a fleet of mutant-killing robots known as Sentinels to serve him!

Eventually, the Avengers surrender after a failed space attack seemingly results in the death of many of their members. However, the Avengers who went to space encounters a mysterious being named the Master of the World, who has technology that can counter Kang’s. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes manage to launch a counterattack against the Conqueror. This leads to one of the biggest moments in the comic, where Kang summons a massive holographic image of himself. Captain America counters by summoning his own holographic image, and the two do battle. Eventually, Kang is taken into custody and is saved by Marcus. Kang, however, winds up killing his son and expresses disappointment that Marcus didn’t try to take over his empire – before revealing that he has cloned his son, in a seemingly endless campaign against the Avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness is writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is fitting since he introduced what Kang can do in the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Camera will be behind the camera.

Who is playing who?

Of course Jonathan Majors will be back as Kang, but who else is set to appear? While nothing is official Loveness recently revealed he is excited to write Namor the Sub Mariner, who first appeared as the antagonist in 2022’s hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have been a mix of rumored heroes expected to appear, so here are some of the names mentioned Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Letitia Wright, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). A good group of names but there are definitely some heroes missing, some names we have heard that could appear over at The DisInsider include Moon Knight (Oscar Issac), a select few of the Eternals, Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Black Widow (Florence Pugh).

A fun rumor that recently surfaced from The Cosmic Circus is that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also play a pivotal role Apparently, the idea heading into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars is to pit Strange against Kang, similar to Iron Man and Thanos. However, “Kang’s perspective (and the angle Marvel Studios will want to pitch to audiences) is that he’s the hero trying to save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet…Doctor Stephen Strange.”

Strange could be an unexpected antagonist in the MCU moving forward, with Strange likely blamed for the many incursions that are taking place across the Multiverse. Remember, Kang is attempting to stop those by wiping out divergent timelines, presumably to protect the one he calls home.

This explains why Sinister Strange hoped to wipe out his Variants and, according to the site’s sources, “he has been terminating his variants to avoid the inevitable future of an incursion between two universes.”

We’ve always been told The Kang Dynasty will be very “Young Avengers focused” while Secret Wars will be a culmination of old and new heroes. So, we wouldn’t be shocked if Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Joe Locke’s character from Agatha: Coven of Chaos make appearances. Also, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and her ability to open portals to different multiverses will likely be pivotal to the movie.

While Marvel will introduce us to the Fantastic Four and Blade before The Kang Dynasty, Loveness has already hinted they will not be appearing, saying to io9, “Like whoever comes on and does Fantastic Four or Blade or—I’m probably not even using those characters, you know—but it all informs itself. And so, you just keep an ear open if [someone says], “Hey, if Blade wants to jump in, go for it, man.”

Again, this is all unconfirmed, so, we need to ask the question, who are your picks for the new Avengers? Let us know in the comments below.

What’s coming from Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has tons of projects between now and when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, Echo, The Marvels, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic 4, Wonder Man, and Spider-Man 4. So, things can definitely change.

