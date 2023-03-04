20th Century’s New ‘Alien’ Film Rounds Out Cast, Production To Start This Week

Earlier this week we received word that child actress-turned-superstar Isabela Merced was the latest to join Fede Alvarez’s Alien film at 20th Century Studios. Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the rest of the cast.

The site says that David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (Aftersun) and Aileen Wu have all been enlisted as bait for the titular creature. They join the previously announced Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) too.

It was also revealed that production is already slated to begin this week (!) in Budapest – March 9th to be specific.

While the full plot is still being kept under wraps, THR claims this ninth installment will focus on a young group of colonists who find themselves up against the iconic Xenomorph.

Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is directing and Ridley Scott’s production banner Scott Free producing. With production ramping up so soon, it seems as if the film is gearing up for a potential release next year.

While not confirmed, it is rumored that this Alien movie is being developed for Hulu, which saw success with 2022’s surprise Predator movie Prey.

It’s unclear if this new film will have any connection to the previously announced Alien TV series either.

SOURCE: THR

