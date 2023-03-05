RUMOR: ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ To Feature Surprise Live-Action Cameo

Sony’s highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse still doesn’t come out for another three months, yet every day it seems as if we’re receiving more information about it. Just the other day, we reported on a potential reference to Doctor Strange and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and last week our good friend BSL revealed who would be playing Spider-Man India in the film.

Today, we have another tidbit from a very reliable source that is sure to excite fans. According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to feature a live-action cameo! However, it’s not from anyone you might expect.

Via his Patreon account, RPK revealed that there will be an appearance from actress Peggy Lu. For those who may not remember her or recognize her name, she played Mrs. Chen in the first Venom movies. In the second film, Venom even attached himself to her for a while.

Now, it’s not entirely clear what the extent of her role would be, but since RPK claimed it was a cameo, we can only assume that it will be very brief. However, her appearance alone establishes yet another connection between Sony’s Spider-Man films. Other examples include Eddie Brock’s brief visit to Earth-616 between the events of Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home, as well as Morbius‘ seemingly random encounter with Michael Keaton’s Vulture at the end of his own solo film.

As always, because this news has not been confirmed and because none of this can be known for sure until we all see the movie for ourselves, we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author

Related