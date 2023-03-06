Disney’s ‘Zorro’ Reboot Scores ‘Games of Thrones’ Scribe

Zorro is officially returning!

After being announced in late 2021, it seems as if Disney’s Zorro reboot is finally gaining traction. According to Deadline, the planned Disney+ series finally has another name attached.

While Wilmer Valderrama will star in and produce the project, Game of Thrones’ Bryan Cogman has joined as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

This isn’t Cogman’s first time working at the House of Mouse, however, as he also recently wrote the script for Disney’s planned Sword in the Stone remake.

So far, Disney has described the next iteration of Zorro as “a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series for a modern audience [and] an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills.”

The series will reportedly follow a man by the name of Diego De La Vega who comes back to his after a personal tragedy. There, he finds the people victimized by corruption and injustice. This leads him to become the masked vigilante known as Zorro, the character who would become America’s first true superhero.

It’s unclear when Disney wants to debut the show, but considering that it has a showrunner now we expect it to gain even more momentum in the coming weeks.

