Halle Bailey Reacts To Her Own ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll

Dempsey Pillot March 6, 2023 1 min read

After it was revealed this morning via Amazon, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey took to social media to share her own reaction to Mattel’s new latest version of Ariel.

As she points out, the accuracy is incredible.

You can check out her beautifully emotional video down below!

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

SOURCE: Halle Bailey

