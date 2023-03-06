Planned Scorsese, DiCaprio Series At Hulu Has Been Cancelled

Looks like it was over before it even ever began…

According to Variety, the long-awaited adaptation of The Devil in the White City has been scrapped at Hulu.

The news comes just months after director Todd Field (Tár) dropped out, followed by would-be series star Keanu Reeves.

The series was first announced to be ordered to series at the streamer in August of last year; however, it had been in development since 2019!

Both Martin Scorsese and Leonard DiCaprio were attached to producer, with the latter having the writes to the project for more than decade.

According to a source familiar with the matter, there may or may not be plans to shop the project to other networks. Until then, without a director or a star the project is seemingly dead.

