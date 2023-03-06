RUMOR: ABC’s Next Bachelorette Revealed

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THIS SEASON OF THE BACHELOR.

The 27th season of ABC’s hit reality dating series The Bachelor is far from over; however, it seems that the network may have already selected its next Bachelorette.

According to reality TV writer “Reality Steve” Carbone, the star of the network’s next series will be none other than Charity Lawson. Carbone revealed the that he had “heard” the news in a tweet Monday afternoon.

(SPOILER): Your next “Bachelorette” is going to be…



Charity Lawson.



Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity.



I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/2jVnryDbLS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 6, 2023

Despite seeming sure, he cautioned his followers that “Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it.”

Historically, the Bachelorette is usually someone from the previous season of The Bachelor. Lawson certainly checks that box off. In fact, as of the season’s current episode, she’s still in the running. Her being the frontrunner – as Carbone suggests – means that she will certainly not be receiving that final rose.

So, what are the odds Carbone is correct? For the last decade or so, he’s made it his business to follow this franchise. While he has made a few errors, he also has a fabulous track record. He is smart to point out that ABC does reserve the right to change anything at any moment too. For example, in 2020, they made the surprising decision to bring on board Matt James, who was then a total newcomer to the franchise, as the titular Bachelor.

Because this news has yet to be confirmed, we also urge you to take this news with a grain of salt. With the current season of The Bachelor winding down, we anticipate an announcement in the coming weeks.

You can catch new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC and, if you missed any episode, you can catch up with the entire season so far on Hulu.

SOURCE: Reality Steve

