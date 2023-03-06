SEE IT: Mattel’s New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Leaks

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid film comes out in a little over two months, yet we still don’t have a full trailer for it! However, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from coming.

Even though we have a pretty good idea of what most of the characters look like – especially Halle Bailey’s Ariel – a new web listing has given fans an even closer look at how she’ll look in the film.

READ: What ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake can learn from ‘Splash’

Early Monday morning, Amazon’s Italian site began a pre-sale for Mattel’s The Little Mermaid Ariel doll. The listing included a first look at the doll too.

Twitter user @mmDisney200 was one of the first to share the image. They took a photo in case Amazon took the listing down. While the listing is still up, we’ll share the tweet with the image below:

You can call it a controversial opinion if you like but this is the PERFECT hair color for her entire color palette. The 🤡 red just wouldn’t work 😬 pic.twitter.com/dB3XYIRcEM — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) March 6, 2023

As the user points out, the hair is very much perfect! The doll also emphasizes how bright and colorful Halle will look as the character – something that hasn’t been too noticeable from the trailers.

Hopefully this reveal is just the beginning, and we’ll get more additional looks at some of the characters soon.

What do you guys think of the doll? Sound off below!

SEE IT: First Look at Sebastian’s Design in Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

SOURCE: Amazon

About Post Author

Related