‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Outperforming the Average Disney Movie on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a box office hit and that success is now being seen on Disney+. This comes on the heels of this Sunday’s Academy Awards, where the blockbuster is nominated for 5 awards.
According to the streaming aggregator Reelgood, during the week of January 30 – February 5, 2023, Black Panther had 7.6 times higher streaming and engagement than the average movie on Disney+, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had 83.2 times higher streaming and engagement.
Streaming and Engagement Index compares weekly playbacks and user interactions for Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Reelgood in the U.S. to the average movie on Disney+.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. In the film, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are both streaming on Disney+ now!
