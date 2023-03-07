‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Outperforming the Average Disney Movie on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a box office hit and that success is now being seen on Disney+. This comes on the heels of this Sunday’s Academy Awards, where the blockbuster is nominated for 5 awards.

According to the streaming aggregator Reelgood, during the week of January 30 – February 5, 2023, Black Panther had 7.6 times higher streaming and engagement than the average movie on Disney+, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had 83.2 times higher streaming and engagement.

Streaming and Engagement Index compares weekly playbacks and user interactions for Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Reelgood in the U.S. to the average movie on Disney+.

Image: Reelgood

Reelgood is an award-winning mobile & web platform that solves the chaos of the modern-day streaming experience. The data powering Reelgood comes from a proprietary AI algorithm that accurately matches the catalogs of every streaming service, in real-time. The model has been trained for over 7 years by over 100M users.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. In the film, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are both streaming on Disney+ now!

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related