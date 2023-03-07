Jon Bernthal Confirmed to Return As Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

A headline that many Marvel fans have been dying to read since the Punisher show ended, Jon Bernthal will pick up the skulled vest once more in the new Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal will reprise his role as vigilante Frank Castle in the massive 18 episode series alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Little is known about the plot so far with the Born Again title in name only, and not after their classic Frank Miller run.

Also according to THR, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are not expected to reprise their roles of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page as they “are not on the roll call for the Marvel series. It is also unclear whether those characters will be recast or excised from the story.”

With filming just starting as of March 6th, we will slowly but surely get more casting and directors news in the coming weeks but as of right now Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs) are producers and writers. According to The Cosmic Circus, they will lead a team of various other writers for the 18 episode season.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to jump on the small screen in early 2024!

