REPORT: No New ‘Star Wars’ Films From Kevin Feige Or Patty Jenkins

It’s been over three years since the last Star Wars film hit theaters. While rumors of several theatrical projects have been floated since, it appears that Lucasfilm is still playing the long game.

According to Variety, there seems to be no immediate plans for any future Star Wars films – even with a reserved release date in December 2025. More specifically, the outlet says that fans shouldn’t expect a film from Kevin Feige or Patty Jenkins to fill that slot.

Sources close to the site say that not only are both project shelved, but neither is in active development at the studio anymore.

This news is particularly surprising considering Feige’s ongoing success with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and the heartfelt letter Patty Jenkins released late last year assuring fans that her Rogue Squadron film remained “in active development.”

Although it’s unclear if and when the next Star Wars film will actually come out, the studio will continue to focus on its output on Disney+. Sadly, fans clamoring for some big screen content will have to manage their Jedi-like patience.

SOURCE: Variety

