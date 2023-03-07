REPORT: Rian Johnson’s ‘Star Wars’ Films Still In Development At Lucasfilm

It’s been over three years since the last Star Wars film hit theaters. While rumors of several theatrical projects have been floated since, it appears that Lucasfilm is still playing the long game.

According to Variety, there seems to be no immediate plans for any future Star Wars films – even with a reserved release date in December 2025. While that news does mean an indefinite pause on some projects, the outlet clarified that there are still some previously announced films still happening.

Surprisingly, Rian Johnson’s years-old promise of a Star Wars trilogy falls under that category. Variety confirms that the actor is still very much committed to working with Lucasfilm again; however, he’s just too busy nowadays.

Despite being announced in 2017, the outlet says that his involvement with the Benoit Blanc movies and (now) the highly successful Peacock series Poker Face will “keep him occupied for the foreseeable future.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Star Wars on the big screen, Variety claims that Lucasfilm is determined to unveil their plan for “the future of Star Wars Cinema.” We can’t wait.

SOURCE: Variety

