Bruce Vaughn Returns to Disney Imagineering as Named Chief Creative

Walt Disney Imagineering announced that Bruce Vaughn is returning to the company as chief creative officer to co-lead Walt Disney Imagineering with Barbara Bouza, president of the storied division.

“The Walt Disney Company, fueled by thousands of innovators and creative storytellers, has transformed the entertainment industry for the past 100 years,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “I am proud to have the dynamic team of Barbara Bouza and Bruce Vaughn at the helm of Walt Disney Imagineering as Disney Parks Experiences and Products continues to focus on investing in creativity and developing new experiences around the world.”

Vaughn starts March 20, joining Bouza as part of D’Amaro’s senior leadership team.

“I’ve remained an Imagineer at heart, so I’m thrilled to join Barbara and reunite with this phenomenal global team of creators and innovators during this pivotal time,” said Vaughn.

Bouza in a statement “With so many exciting projects under way and tremendous opportunities ahead of us, I look forward to partnering with Bruce to fuel creativity and deliver next-level experiences.”

The division has had a co-leadership model since 2009. Bouza had been leading the division herself since December 2021, after Bob Weis moved to global Imagineering ambassador and then retired.

previously worked at Disney for more than two decades and co-led Walt Disney Imagineering for nine years as chief creative executive. He left the company in 2016 to become CEO and CCO of Dreamscape Immersive, a company that creates location-based virtual reality experiences. He joined Airbnb in 2021 as vp experiential creative product, where he led a team responsible for designing immersive offerings for Airbnb stays and experiences.

