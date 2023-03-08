Daniel Brühl To Headline New Disney+ Series ‘Kaiser Karl’

In case it wasn’t already obvious by his performances in Inglourious Basterds, Captain America: Civil War, and even the Academy Award-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front, Daniel Brühl has got range. And he looks to be taking that range even further in a brand new Disney+ series.

According to Variety, the actor is slated to star to as the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in an adaptation of his life called Kaiser Karl. The show has already starting shooting across France, Italy, and Monaco.

The series will reportedly tell the story of Lagerfield’s life and rise through the fashion world across six parts. For those unfamiliar with his achievements, he went from a nobody with the sole ambition of becoming famous French fashion designer to the head designer and creative director of brands like Chanel and Fendi. He would later create his own fashion label as well.

Per Variety, the series will also explore his intimate relationships and rivalries with Jacques de Bascher and Pierre Berge respectively.

SOURCE: Variety

