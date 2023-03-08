‘Jingle Jangle’ Director David E. Talbert Developing Disney+ Holiday Series ‘Twas The Night’

David E. Talbert, the director behind the hit Netflix holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, is staying in the Christmas world with a new holiday musical series for Disney+ titled Twas The Night.
According to Deadline, in Twas’ the Night, Santa Claus, now retired to civilian life, indulges his grandchildren in their favorite family tradition, sharing stories of his magical adventures. Only this year, they’re not interested in the ones with happy endings. This year, they insist he tell them about that One Night, that one fabled night, where everything went wrong. And the One Family who made it right.
Becky Hartman Edwards (Firefly Lane) executive is executive producing.
Additionally, Talbert is also doing a NBA comedy series for ABC, Overtime. Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo) is executive producing, and Courtney Lilly (Black-ish, Grown-ish) is in negotiations to also executive produce. Talbert is writing both projects, which he is executive producing with his wife and producing partner Lyn Sisson-Talbert through their Golden Alchemy Entertainment.
In Overtime, a celebrated NBA star retires and returns home to play positions he’s managed to avoid throughout his 12-year career: father, husband, neighbor, friend. He’s been pampered his entire adult life, and followed the perfect game plan to great success. Now, away from the spotlight and left to his own devices, he’s facing his toughest opponent yet … himself.
More Stories
Jon Bernthal Confirmed to Return As Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ Hitting Disney+ in April
Disney’s ‘Zorro’ Reboot Scores ‘Games of Thrones’ Scribe