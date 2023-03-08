The DisInsider

Lady Gaga NOT Performing At This Sunday’s #Oscars

Dempsey Pillot March 8, 2023 1 min read

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Lady Gaga poses with the Music (Original Song) award for 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

This just in: After weeks of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Lady Gaga will not be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Oscar telecast director Glenn Weiss revealed the news earlier today.

Surprisingly, Gaga will still be in attendance at the ceremony. She reportedly told the producers that because she’s been so busy filming the highly-anticipated Joker sequel (Joker: Folie à Deux) she didn’t have time to prepare a proper number.

Instead, the song will be referenced during the ceremony using clips from the film it was produced for, Top Gun: Maverick.

This will be the only nominated song that will not be performed at the ceremony. Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren, and the cast of RRR are expected to perform each of their respective nominated songs.

The 95th annual Academy Awards airs exclusively on ABC this Sunday, March 12th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host.

