New Lawsuit Reveals More Turmoil At Lucasfilm

Less than 24 hours after learning that the studio had shelved planned projects from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins, it’s been revealed that the studio has now also been served with a lawsuit for breach of contract in connection to their upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte.

According to Deadline, producer Karyn McCarthy wants to take the Disney-owned company to court after being let go from the series last year.

The lawsuit implies that McCarthy was let go because of her involvement with another series at Apple. It argues that her termination was abrupt and unjustified, mere weeks after being hired by Lucasfilm and told that she was not only “their first choice, but their only choice.”

When she contacted Lucasfilm asking to be paid out, the studio offered her a small lump sum of $5000 for a single day’s pay. McCarthy felt that she was being low-balled for the inevitable millions the series would undoubtedly go on to be worth.

Reps for Lucasfilm did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. We’ll continue to keep you guys updated if they do.

Currently, the series is shooting in the United Kingdom.

Lesley Headland (Russian Doll) will executive produce, direct, and has written the series. The 8-episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline.

Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

The eight-episode series stars Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for the series but it is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

