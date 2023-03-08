‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Teaming Up With FX For New Series

It’s an offer he couldn’t refuse.

David Chase is notorious for creating one of the greatest television shows of all time at HBO, The Sopranos, but it seems like he’s gearing up to take his business elsewhere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producer has struck a deal with the Disney-owned FX to develop a brand new series.

Chase is reportedly teaming up with Hanna Fidell (A Teacher) on the drama. Both will be co-creators and co-writers on the project.

While details are scarce, it has been revealed that the currently untitled project will be based on a previously unproduced script written by Chase. Fidell is said to be helping to adapt it for a more contemporary audience.

Fidell will direct the pilot, which FX has already committed to making.

FX Productions is behind the project, which has a pilot commitment. Fidell will also direct; Chase, Fidell and Chase Films’ Nicole Lambert are executive producing.

The news comes as a bit of a shocker considering that Chase recently signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in 2021. However, it does not appear that this deal breaches that contract in any way.

