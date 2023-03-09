Marvel Studios Introduces Kahhori, The Newest Hero Coming to ‘What If…?’ Season 2

Marvel Studios’ animated anthology streaming series What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways and creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Those possibilities continue to expand in the second season, as Marvel Studios introduces new stories, and new Super Heroes, to the MCU. Marvel shared a look at one of those new characters the all-new Marvel Super Hero Kahhori.

What If…? asks what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. The Tesseract takes on a new life and a new mythology, transforming a lake into a gateway to the stars and leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power.

Written by Ryan Little (What If…? ), the episode was created in close collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation like historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to ensure cultural authenticity. The episode takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

Director Bryan Andrews (What If…? ), Executive Producer A.C. Bradley (What If…? , Ms. Marvel), Story Editor Matthew Chauncey (What If…? ) and the entire production team also worked with members the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori’s look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.

