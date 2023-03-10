The DisInsider

Michael Cuesta Tapped To Direct Pilot Episode of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

JeremyWrites March 10, 2023 1 min read

With filming just underway this week in New York City for the highly anticipated series, there has been curiosity about who will be directing. Well now it seems to be confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Michael Cuesta will helm the pilot episode!

Cuesta has a very long list of directing highly acclaimed TV shows and pilot episodes for that matter. He has directed multiple episodes of Dexter, Six Feet Under, Dopesick and Homeland. All past works seemingly point to a certain tone for the series, which is on the dark and gritty side.

In addition to this news, the character of Vanessa Fisk will be recast and played by Sandrine Holt(Homeland, The Expanse). She takes over the role which was played by Ayelet Zurer in the Netflix series Daredevil.

The call sheet also confirms that Michael Gandolfini and Margarita Levieva will have roles in the show, but as of now unknown who they will be playing.

