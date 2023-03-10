Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) Provides A Glimpse Into the Artist’s Creative Process

Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney once again to show an exclusive look of her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The documentary features both interviews with Miley and performances of her most recent songs.

The Disney+ documentary follows suit of its other music documentaries like Olivia Rodrigo’s driving home 2 u with aesthetic shots and honest, intimate interviews with the artist. Just as the title teases, Miley’s performances take place in a picturesque backyard overlooking a beautiful landscape. The documentary features eight songs from the Endless Summer Vacation album, along with her iconic single “The Climb” and a duet with Rufus Wainwright.

Miley’s interviews are personal and, at some times, emotional as she opens up about her inspiration for her recent music. She discusses her experimentation with different musical genres over the years as well as how she’s transformed in her personal look. Miley provides backstory for some of her songs, stemming from personal experiences and observations she’s encountered. Miley discusses mental health, relationship, and family ties during this documentary. She describes these inspirations in a way that make the audience feel as though they are catching up with Miley over a cup of coffee. It is a vulnerable glimpse into Miley’s life that helps connect with her music even more.

I wish the documentary had been longer, as the duration is a mere 42 minutes, but the special still manages to give fans what they want despite the short runtime.

Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is a perfect way for fans to experience the new album on a visual level and delve into Miley’s personal life and inspirations. You can watch the documentary on Disney+ now.

