SEE IT: Disney Unveils Real-Life Tinker Bell, Other New Next-Gen Robots At #SXSW

Dempsey Pillot March 10, 2023 2 min read

ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 28, 2015: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks of "Paint The Night" , Disneyland Resort celebrates its 60th anniversary with a preview of its three new nighttime spectaculars, "Disneyland Forever", "Paint The Night" and "World of Color - Celebrate" on January 28, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland begins its Diamond Celebration on May 22, 2015. (Photo by Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Talk about real magic…

Friday, The Walt Disney Company unveiled its next generation of lifelike robots and animatronics at SXSW.

During a presentation called “Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling”, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro first introduced an unnamed bunny-child hybrid.

The robot reportedly exited a box, did a few backflips and then climbed on Disney Imagineer Morgan Pope’s shoulders. Pope then asked the audience if they could “imagine” seeing interactive characters like the robot at parks.

It wasn’t made clear if that prototype would be introduced at Disney Parks, but during the presentation other life-like versions of already established Disney characters were introduced including the Incredible Hulk and Tinker Bell.

Several attendees were able to grab some incredible footage of Tink onstage and in the public gallery. You can take a look at some of the videos, courtesy of DisneyFoodBlog’s TikTok account down below!

@disneyfoodblog

SHE’S REAL #disneysxsw #sxsw #disney #disneyworld #disneyparks #disneyimagineering #disneynews #wdw #imagineering #disneytech #tinkerbell

♬ original sound – DisneyFoodBlog

Please note that the Tinker Bell answers questions in real-time! We don’t know how she does it, and Disney didn’t explain how either but it does exhibit the company’s ambitious vision for truly interactive attractions.

@disneyfoodblog

Replying to @cozy.jenn my brain can’t process this #disneysxsw #sxsw #disney #disneyworld #disneyparks #disneyimagineering #disneynews #wdw #imagineering #disneytech #tinkerbell

♬ original sound – DisneyFoodBlog

While it was hinted that Hulk would probably make his debut at Disneyland Paris, it’s unclear where Tink might end up.

We’ll continue to bring you updates on all of Disney’s panels for the remainder of the festival so be sure to follow The DisInsider on all of our social media profiles!

SOURCE: USA Today, Disney Food Blog

