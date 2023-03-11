SEE IT: Disney Debuts Real-Life Retractable Lightsaber At #SXSW

Yesterday you might recall we reported on Disney unveiling a real-life Tinker Bell and other next-gen robots at SXSW. However, that seemed to be just the tip of the iceberg!

The presentation where those lifelike robotics were introduced was called “Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling.” To kick off that presentation, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro decided to introduce the audience to a real-life retractable lightsaber.

While no photos have made their way online just yet, the outlet Disney Food Blog just so happened to be there got a very cool look at it up-close! You can check it out below!

And the official lightsaber comes out! pic.twitter.com/yLvq3L6Imn — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 10, 2023

As of now, it’s still unclear if the lightsaber will be available for purchase or if it was made as a proof-of-concept.

We’ll continue to bring you updates on all of Disney’s panels for the remainder of the festival so be sure to follow The DisInsider on all of our social media profiles!

SOURCE: Disney Food Blog

About Post Author

Related