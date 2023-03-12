The DisInsider

A New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Splashes Online

March 12, 2023

The wait is finally over.

The first full trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid has finally arrived online.

You can check it out down below!

SEE IT: Halle Bailey Reacts To Her Own ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

