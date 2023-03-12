Danny Ramirez Hints At Becoming A Hero In ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Captain America: New World Order is gearing up to begin filming in the coming weeks. While so much of the film still remains shrouded in mystery, one of its actor may have just revealed an interesting tidbit.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet of this year’s Oscars, actor Danny Ramirez shared how excited he was to begin working on the film. In the midst of his exchange with the outlet’s reporter, he said that he had been preparing for his return as Joaquín Torres by training. However, he didn’t simply say he was doing some light cardio.

Instead, he said, “I wake up and I do boxing and kickboxing and some type of martial art.”

But why would a character who was a civilian the last time we saw him need to train so intensely? “So in this next movie we can assume–,” the reported began to ask, before Ramirez smiled.

“I guess you could assume,” he said quizically.

In the comics, Joaquín Torres is the second person to take on the mantle of Falcon after Sam Wilson. And on top of the friendly dynamic being established in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Torres affinity for Sam’s tech is also teased. While not confirmed, I think Ramirez’s demeanor during this interview tells us all we need to know about what he’ll be doing in his next MCU appearance.

Danny Ramirez talks about his training for his role as the Falcon in the upcoming "Captain America" film. #Oscars https://t.co/i5wEon5M8t pic.twitter.com/O0bL7hhKS5 — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

SOURCE: Variety

