First Teaser, Release Date Revealed For Searchlight’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Saturday, Searchlight’s Flamin’ Hot premiered at SXSW.

Shortly before the film screened, a brief teaser debuted on its official Twitter account.

Alongside a first look at the film, the tweet also revealed the film’s release date: June 9th.

You can check out the flavorful teaser down below!

Directed by Eva Longoria (in her big screen debut), the film tells the true story of Richard Montanez and how he went from cleaning up the crumbs for Frito Lay as a janitor to using his Hispanic heritage to create one of the company’s most popular snacks: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will play Richard Montanez, while Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will play his wife Judy and Brice Gonzalez (Lopez vs. Lopez) will play the couple’s son.

Longoria won the job after reportedly capturing the studio’s attention with her unique and genuine pitch.

