The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

First Teaser, Release Date Revealed For Searchlight’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Dempsey Pillot March 12, 2023 1 min read

Saturday, Searchlight’s Flamin’ Hot premiered at SXSW.

Shortly before the film screened, a brief teaser debuted on its official Twitter account.

Alongside a first look at the film, the tweet also revealed the film’s release date: June 9th.

You can check out the flavorful teaser down below!

Directed by Eva Longoria (in her big screen debut), the film tells the true story of Richard Montanez and how he went from cleaning up the crumbs for Frito Lay as a janitor to using his Hispanic heritage to create one of the company’s most popular snacks: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will play Richard Montanez, while Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will play his wife Judy and Brice Gonzalez (Lopez vs. Lopez) will play the couple’s son.

Longoria won the job after reportedly capturing the studio’s attention with her unique and genuine pitch.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Iger Weighs In On Hulu’s (Still) Uncertain Future

March 9, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Teaming Up With FX For New Series

March 8, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Planned Scorsese, DiCaprio Series At Hulu Has Been Cancelled

March 6, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

First Teaser, Release Date Revealed For Searchlight’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’

March 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

New ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser Reveals Series Release Date

March 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

SEE IT: Disney Debuts Real-Life Retractable Lightsaber At SXSW

March 11, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

SEE IT: Disney Unveils Real-Life Tinker Bell, Other New Next-Gen Robots At SXSW

March 10, 2023 Dempsey Pillot