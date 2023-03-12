Lady Gaga WILL Perform At The Oscars After All

It’s an Oscars day miracle…

After it was revealed that Lady Gaga would not be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, the singer has reportedly changed her mind.

Several sources close to the Academy Award-winner told Variety that she will indeed show up and perform the song during a “surprise appearance.”

Previously Oscar telecast director Glenn Weiss said that Gaga didn’t feel comfortable singing the song because she was so busy filming the highly-anticipated Joker sequel (Joker: Folie à Deux) and she didn’t have time to prepare a proper number.

Now that she has, we’re all curious to see what she’s come up with.

Lady Gaga joins Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren, and the cast of RRR who are all also expected to perform each of their respective Oscar-nominated songs during the ceremony.

The 95th annual Academy Awards airs exclusively on ABC this Sunday, March 12th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host.

