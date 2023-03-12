The DisInsider

New ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser Reveals Series Release Date

Dempsey Pillot March 12, 2023 1 min read

Disney’s highly anticipated limited series American Born Chinese finally has a release date.

Sunday, the official YouTube channel for Disney+ unveiled a brand new teaser trailer for the series titled “Worlds Collide.” At the end of the 30 second tease, the date May 24th is revealed to be the date it premieres.

May is AAPI Heritage Month, so the timing is perfect. You can check out the teaser down below!

Considering that the series features Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu – from the Academy Award-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once – we anticipate the teaser will also air during Sunday’s Oscars.

