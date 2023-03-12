RUMOR: Bad Bunny’s ‘El Muerto’ Movie Getting Pushed Back

It’s been nearly a year since Sony first announced the Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. While it was originally set to be released next year, a new rumor suggests that production of the film is a bit behind and that it might need to be pushed back.

Last week, industry insider Big Screen Leaks decided to host an AMA session on their Twitter account. When someone inquired about the status of El Muerto, BSL responded that he heard that the film is unlikely to make its original release date of January 12, 2024.

I'm hearing that it's very unlikely to make that date — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) March 9, 2023

Considering that there have been no significant updates since Jonás Cuarón was brought on board to helm the film a few months ago, this news isn’t entirely surprising. When you factor in just how many other Spider-Verse projects Sony has in the pipeline, it makes sense that the studio would want to slow things down to field audience reception.

Now, interestingly enough Sony’s Madame Web is currently scheduled to hit theaters February 16, 2024, just a month after Bad Bunny’s film is scheduled. Given that Madame Web has already finished filming, we’re inclined to believe that El Muerto will be moving. The only question is when?

READ: RUMOR – ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ To Feature Surprise Live-Action Cameo

As always, because this news has not been confirmed – and especially because there have not been any other official date changes – we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt. However unlikely, there is still a possibility that Sony could expedite production on El Muerto in the coming weeks to hit that January release date. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Despite no Spider-Verse films released last year, Sony has two coming up later this year: Across the Spider-Verse and Kraven the Hunter. Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023, while Kraven the Hunter will drop October 6, 2023.

SOURCE: BSL

About Post Author

Related