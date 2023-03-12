SEE IT: First Look At Meryl Streep In ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3

Between the latest look at American Born Chinese released earlier today and the highly anticipated trailer for The Little Mermaid coming out this evening, it looks as if Disney is aiming to make the Oscars its own Super Bowl.

Just when you thought there was no more content to tease, the Disney-owned streamer Hulu has just unveiled a special sneak peak at the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building with a first look at Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep‘s character.

You can take a look at the brief teaser, first posted on Hulu’s official Twitter account, down below!

Murders? In the building? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep joins #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding Season 3 🏙 pic.twitter.com/9adGDhkMfG — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 12, 2023

The series follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in. The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

In the first season, after a suspicious death in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, the three neighbors start their own podcast about their investigation. In the second season, which premiered in June 2022, the trio themselves become suspects in the bloody murder of another building resident. The series has received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin and Short. In July 2022, the series was renewed for a third season.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will hit Hulu later this year.

