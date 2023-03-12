The DisInsider

The First Reactions To Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Are Here Straight Outta #SXSW

Dempsey Pillot March 12, 2023 3 min read

After premiering at SXSW, the social media and review embargoes have just been lifted for Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are now online for the entire world to see.

You can check out what some of our peers have said about the film (so far) below!

Directed by Eva Longoria (in her big screen debut), the film tells the true story of Richard Montanez and how he went from cleaning up the crumbs for Frito Lay as a janitor to using his Hispanic heritage to create one of the company’s most popular snacks: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will play Richard Montanez, while Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will play his wife Judy and Brice Gonzalez (Lopez vs. Lopez) will play the couple’s son.

Longoria won the job after reportedly capturing the studio’s attention with her unique and genuine pitch.

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu on June 9th.

