The First Reactions To Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Are Here Straight Outta #SXSW

After premiering at SXSW, the social media and review embargoes have just been lifted for Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are now online for the entire world to see.

You can check out what some of our peers have said about the film (so far) below!

#FlaminHot blew me away! Who would have guessed that a story about the creation of Flamin Hot Cheetos could be so charming and invigorating to watch. Unbelievably heartwarming and a phenomenal directorial debut by @EvaLongoria! #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/PmXrMtcHDu — Cinefied.com (@cinefiedcom) March 11, 2023

Searchlight has a genuine crowd-pleaser on its hands with Eva Longoria’s FLAMIN’ HOT, the inspiring story of Richard Montañez and the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Funny, fast, and full of soul. The cast impresses, especially scene-stealers Haysbert and Shalhoub. #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/tCxg9FeeYw — Dancin' Dan in AustinLand (@SXSW) (@dancindanonfilm) March 11, 2023

FLAMIN’ HOT: Has so many speeches that you almost feel like there should be a flashing applause sign in it. However, a lot of them work. It’s a crowd pleaser that pleases – I just wish it aimed for something deeper. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) March 11, 2023

I am delighted to report that Flamin’ Hot is absolute 🔥🔥🔥. The inspiration, heart, and crowd-pleasing joy behind Richard Montañez’s story cannot be denied. Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez are absolute stars, and Eva Longoria directs this like dynamite. Ugh what a treat! #SXSW pic.twitter.com/UbRwytL9nw — kevin l. lee @SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 11, 2023

“Flamin’ Hot” is a hilarious, uplifting film about the power of tenacity, family, and community. Loved seeing it with a live audience but I know it will burn up @Hulu when it hits streaming this summer. #sxsw pic.twitter.com/UVVRbbF4dx — Matt Davis @ SXSW (@MattDavisTweets) March 11, 2023

FLAMIN' HOT is the crowd pleasing movie to beat at #SXSW2023. Eva Longoria makes an incredible debut with a heartfelt, hilarious, sharp biopic that's just as much about the creation of the titular Cheetos as it is about the visionary Richard Montañez. ¡Viva México, cabrones! — Rafael “I'm tired” Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) March 11, 2023

FLAMIN’ HOT has the heart and underdog flavor of a ROCKY movie and I was deeply touched by it. It’s bursting with energy and humor. #SXSW #SXSW2023 #FlaminHot pic.twitter.com/pjZPGpcz2d — Ed Travis (@Ed_Travis) March 11, 2023

FLAMIN’ HOT

Eva Longoria’s charming and hugely inspiring crowd pleaser. A beautiful story of Mexican strength & love. Jesse Garcia is terrific. So many tears. Amazing representation, proof our stories matter. Can’t say enough what it meant to see it with a crowd of Latinos #SXSW pic.twitter.com/ycot8POMNH — Anthony @ #SXSW2023 (@AnAntLife) March 11, 2023

I'm very, very excited for more from director Eva Longoria after Flamin' Hot. It was sweet, funny, and yeah, sometimes cheesy, but it was full of heart. Jessie Garcia and Annie Gonzalez were really impressive & I loved that it was a Latino success story rooted in community. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/GyBmm3y6ZS — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) March 12, 2023

FLAMIN’ HOT is a fun ride through the 70s & 80s of socal, a ripe scene for the invention of flamin’ hot cheetos. this story of mexican pride is a blast, & jesse garcia’s acting paired with eva longoria’s directorial eye is why. my debut for @TheWrap (?!!): https://t.co/GyC41DZxyj — lex briscuso (▰˘◡˘▰) @ sxsw!!!! (@nikonamerica) March 11, 2023

Directed by Eva Longoria (in her big screen debut), the film tells the true story of Richard Montanez and how he went from cleaning up the crumbs for Frito Lay as a janitor to using his Hispanic heritage to create one of the company’s most popular snacks: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will play Richard Montanez, while Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will play his wife Judy and Brice Gonzalez (Lopez vs. Lopez) will play the couple’s son.

Longoria won the job after reportedly capturing the studio’s attention with her unique and genuine pitch.

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu on June 9th.

