Ariel’s New Song “For The First Time” in ‘The Little Mermaid’ is All About Her First Time on Land

Yesterday, during the Oscars, we were greeted with the first full trailer and new poster for The Little Mermaid. Today, Empire is sharing a new look at the highly-anticipated film.

The entertainment magazine spoke with director Rob Marshall who revealed one of Ariel’s new songs “For The First Time”. “It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land, We needed to create a number that could almost work as a montage, so we could take her through that experience – coming onto the land, what it’s like to put on shoes, have legs.” And given that that’s both everything Ariel’s dreamed of, but also something daunting and new, the song hopes to capture all of those emotions. “Anybody who has a different experience, it’s wondrous and scary at the same time.”

Halle Bailey’s Ariel has a brand new song in Disney’s new #TheLittleMermaid, titled ‘For The First Time’.



“It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land,” director Rob Marshall tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/YKnNKyNtAh pic.twitter.com/SMJGjZyuVL — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 13, 2023

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns)with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Finding Neverland). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease Live!), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) serving as executive producer.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related